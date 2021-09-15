Luria: The oath that one takes in the military — and I was 17 when I first went to the Naval Academy and was there for two decades — and then again in Congress, I think that oath to support what's in the Constitution is very important. And I think that this work is a continuation of that. I feel that the events of Jan. 6, the political violence that we saw, it shows that our democracy is fragile and that we need to identify and address threats or particular disruptions to that, so the work of the committee is to figure out what happened, why it happened and how we stop it from happening again. As I said in the first hearing, I don't want to look back 20 years from now and have to explain to my daughter that we saw the warning signs but we didn't do anything.