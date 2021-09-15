As if on cue, right-leaning news organizations took the bait. The New York Post headlined: “White House live stream cuts Biden mid-sentence as he goes off script.” The Greg Jarrett website opined: “The toughest job in the world might be the person responsible for cutting off President Joe Biden’s microphone at exactly the appropriate second during public appearances.” Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked: “I don’t know, is somebody telling him that he can’t continue and now are they to the point where they are controlling when he has to end his speaking?”