This is an intriguing result. In the wake of both of the last two presidential contests, there were robust efforts to figure out why the polls were so wrong, how in 2016 pollsters failed to predict Donald Trump’s victory and how, in 2020, they failed to recognize how close the result would be. Outside observers seized on the 2016 miss (often ignoring the 3-in-10 chance of a Trump victory that forecasts offered) in part because a Trump loss was expected and a Trump win resulted. The 2020 response was in part a function of observers being wary of what had happened in 2016. And in each case pollsters went back and assessed their own work, finding places for improvement that would better capture the non-college-educated White vote that was central to 2016 and exploring in depth the ways in which 2020 polls missed the mark.