Consider new polling from the Pew Research Center. It tracked vaccine uptake over the course of the year, finding that Democrats and Asian Americans are the groups most likely to say they have received a dose of the vaccine. Black Americans are the racial group least likely to say so, though that figure is about equal to the percentage of Whites who say they’ve received a dose. It is also higher than three groups that are largely Republican: Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, rural Americans and White evangelical Protestants.