But like it was for the proverbial boiled frog, the temperature has been gradually but persistently turned up, and the stakes for everyone else have increased, as well. We faced an attack on the U.S. Capitol because Trump supporters came to believe the things he and his allies were saying, which Republicans didn’t necessarily echo but didn’t really dispute either. We have a large portion of the population refusing to get vaccinated because it believes claims like the one from the man who was next to DeSantis at that event, or perhaps because it believes ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine can save them from the coronavirus instead.