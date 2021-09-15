An extensive Pew Research Center poll released Wednesday laid bare the steep hurdles — which go far beyond vaccine safety — when it comes to persuading the unvaccinated to get the shot and truly help stomp out a virus that is thriving upon their refusal. While the number who are truly dug in has declined over the course of 2021, it has done so slowly. And it’s logical to assume the remaining unvaccinated are even more committed to their status than the converts were.