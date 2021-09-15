The three former U.S. intelligence and military officials have agreed to pay $1.7 million, cooperate with the government and never work for the United Arab Emirates again in a deferred prosecution agreement, Spencer Hsu reports. The Justice Department hailed the agreement as a “first-of-its-kind resolution” of such cybersecurity investigations.



The men were charged with conspiring to violate export control and computer fraud laws. All three worked on “Project Raven,” a UAE hacking program that targeted Americans, as Reuters' Christopher Bing and Joel Schectman reported in a sprawling 2019 investigation.



Prosecutors agreed to potentially dismiss the charges because it’s a novel case intended to be a warning to others, according to a Justice Department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.



“This is a clear message to anybody, including former U.S. government employees, who had considered using cyberspace to leverage export-controlled information for the benefit of a foreign government or a foreign commercial company — there is risk, and there will be consequences,” FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran said in a statement.