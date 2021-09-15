The most obvious reason is that the recall election, like the ballot initiatives that Californians are asked to vote on in any given election cycle, got in front of voters because enough people signed petitions allowing that to happen. The intent of this is to reflect popular will, to force those seeking to make some form of change to demonstrate that they have enough enthusiasm that every initiative isn’t simply going to get blown out by a 99-to-1 margin. In modern practice, though, there are businesses that specialize in vacuuming up petitions, paying people to stand outside grocery stores and compel others to put their signature on a line. Californians are used to this; some sign all of the presented petitions out of a sense of enthusiasm for direct democracy, some none. But the result is that collecting the 1.6 million required signatures was simply a function of money and time, something that those seeking Newsom’s recall had in abundance.