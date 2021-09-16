Employers that fire harassers open themselves up to being sued for illegal termination. In such suits, employers carry a heavy burden to prove the alleged behavior occurred, and must convince judges that it warranted dismissal. In a 2018 case, an employer provided text messages a manager sent to his female supervisee asking her to sleep with clients. The court found that the “language was certainly inappropriate, but did not reach the level of sexual harassment,” and ordered the company to pay the manager $57,000 as compensation for unlawfully terminating his labor contract.