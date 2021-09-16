When considering the results of each of [the 16 statewide] elections [over the last decade], the Commission determined that Republican candidates won thirteen out of sixteen of those elections, resulting in a statewide proportion of voters favoring statewide Republican candidates of 81% and a statewide proportion of voters favoring statewide Democratic candidates of 19%.

…

Thus the statewide proportion of voters favoring statewide Republican candidates is between 54% and 81%, and the statewide proportion of voters favoring statewide Democratic candidates is between 19% and 46%.

…

Using this data, the Commission adopted the final general assembly district plan, which contains 85 districts (64.4%) favoring Republican candidates and 47 districts (35.6%) favoring Democratic candidates out of a total of 132 districts. Accordingly, the statewide proportion of districts whose voters favor each political party corresponds closely to the statewide preferences of voters in Ohio.