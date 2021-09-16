Despite weaknesses in the government’s covid-19 response, James Blumenstock, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials’ senior vice president for pandemic response and recovery, praised years of planning through exercises and real emergencies for “the strengths and success of our covid response to date.” However, “we also feel that our efforts have been somewhat compromised,” he added by phone, by “years of inadequate commitment to and investment in building and sustaining a public health system and infrastructure that’s needed and capable of handling the myriad threats of the 21st Century.”