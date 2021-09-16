Consistent with its firm fact-based, nonpartisan and nonpolitical stance, the GAO, which identifies itself as “the supreme audit institution for the United States,” did not discuss the various ways former president Donald Trump’s specific actions and inactions contributed to the United States leading the world in covid-19 deaths. On Jan. 19, his last full day in office, the U.S. covid-19 death toll exceeded 409,000, far more than any other nation, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. Now more than 666,000 Americans are dead.