The Big Idea
Biden seeks pandemic reset as cases and deaths flare
Two months after hopefully declaring near-independence from the pandemic, President Biden will give what the White House is calling a “major” speech Thursday laying out a new response to flaring cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Biden, who campaigned on promises to smother the coronavirus and revive the economy, will lay out how he will “will pull every lever to get the pandemic under control,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters yesterday.
That, of course, means it’s not currently under control, a worrisome diagnosis with the winter months ahead, when tens of millions of Americans head indoors and the coronavirus has shown its ability to thrive.
Delta is a political and public health problem for Biden
The rise of the Delta variant poses serious public health and political problems for Biden, who ran on visions of a more orderly response to a virus that had claimed 403,000 U.S. lives when he took office and has taken about 247,000 since, as well as a more empathetic and organized plan to create jobs.
Since optimistically declaring in his July 4 speech the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence” from the pandemic, the president’s approval ratings have slipped below 50 percent in several polls.
Biden, who has given at least five speeches since Independence Day devoted to his pandemic response, may be looking for a reset of sorts in his Thursday remarks.
He may also be mindful Gallup polling in early August found just 48 percent of Americans say he has laid out a “clear plan of action” against the virus. (Biden did better on that score than governors, at 46 percent, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at 39 percent.)
The president will “lay out a six-pronged strategy,” leaning on the public and private sectors, said Psaki, who declined to offer more details but pointed to forces that have convinced Americans to get vaccinated.
She cited “fear of the Delta variant,” and mandates from private sector employers as well as school districts. Asked whether Biden still believed the federal government cannot issue national vaccine mandates, Psaki replied: “That’s true.”
Relying on employer mandates could be tricky, according to polling by The Washington Post and ABC News: “Among unvaccinated workers who are not self-employed, about 7 in 10 say they would likely quit if their employer required them to be vaccinated and did not grant a medical or religious exemption.”
But majorities of Americans favor requiring people to be vaccinated in order to go to work, eat in restaurants, attend large public events, stay at a hotel, or travel by airplane, according to Gallup polling conducted mid- to late August.
The Biden administration has previously required all active and reserve military personnel to get vaccinated. And the president has on airplanes, buses, and trains, while holding off on making vaccines a condition for travel. mandated mask-wearing through Jan. 18, 2022 on airplanes, buses, and trains, while holding off on making vaccines a condition for travel.
But Republicans – especially GOP governors of states like Florida and Texas – have made strident opposition to vaccine and mask mandates their political calling card.
Vaccine mandates have been a feature of U.S. military service since at least 1777, when George Washington required troops under his command to get the smallpox vaccine. And Ohio schools today require a spate of vaccines.
Bipartisanship is a Catch-22
In some ways, this is a recurring political problem with Biden’s style of governing. Promising bipartisan action on economic recovery gives Republicans a veto. Vowing to get the pandemic under control requires GOP governors to play along.
Yet the urgency for the president is clear: While Republicans have hammered him over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the pandemic and the economy appear to be his most severe political liabilities.
Gallup polling mostly conducted before the pull-out ended show Biden’s job approval ratings dipping before Kabul fell to the Taliban – from the mid-50s since taking office down to 49 percent in early to mid August.
The Post/ABC polling released Sunday found his approval rating on the pandemic slipped to 52 percent from 62 percent in late June. On the economy, it fell from 52 percent in April to 45 percent. His overall rating drooped to 44 percent from 50 percent in June.
The news isn’t unrelentingly bad for Biden. The past two months have proven the vaccines developed under his predecessor work: The unvaccinated make up the overwhelming majority of Americans who have been hospitalized or died from the virus in recent weeks.
And data compiled by The Washington Post shows three quarters of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, my colleague Derek Hawkins reported yesterday.
Moreover, younger Republicans and GOP-leaning independents appear to have become more willing to get the shot(s), according to polling by The Washington Post and ABC News.
What’s happening now
Travel restrictions are back for U.S. visitors in E.U. nations like Italy, Sweden, and the Netherlands, the New York Times reports.
Lunchtime reads from The Post
- “Louisiana officials revoked the licenses of the seven nursing homes that evacuated patients to a warehouse where seven of them died ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall last week,” Ashley Cusick writes.
- “As experts debate boosters, vaccinated people are calling their own shots,” Joel Achenbach reports. “We’ve gone through a patch of very confusing guidance,” said J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a D.C. think tank. “People are taking matters into their own hands.”
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) “issued an executive order restricting telemedicine abortions and abortion medications, days after she called for a review of the state’s abortion laws,” Bryan Pietsch reports. “The order mandates that abortion medication can be prescribed or dispensed only after an in-person examination by a doctor licensed in South Dakota. It also bans abortion medication from ‘being provided via courier, delivery, telemedicine, or mail service,’ as well as on state grounds or in schools.”
… and beyond
- Wired Magazine's Adam Rogers reports on efforts to get rock-solid, definitive data on whether ivermectin can help fight the pandemic. The bottom line? “The best info so far says don’t use it, get vaccinated, and hang in there for the more promising meds being tested.”
- The AP’s Jerry Schwartz writes about some of 9/11’s biggest names, and where they are now. “Some we had known well, but came to see in different ways. Others were thrown into public consciousness by unhappy happenstance.”
- “In the 20 years since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, America got its most important job right: Terrorists did not conduct another major attack on U.S. soil,” writes CQ’s John Donnelly. “But in the process of getting that right, America’s military and intelligence services, despite their good intentions, got a lot wrong — strategically, tactically and morally.”
The Biden agenda
Biden wants the sun to provide nearly half of the nation’s electricity by 2050.
- The goal was unveiled as part of a new White House plan announced this morning, Darryl Fears reports. “The new Energy Department goal would scale up production of solar panels, which provide 3 percent of the nation’s electricity, to 45 percent over the next three decades.”
- “Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement that the nation could achieve such a rapid shift, citing a new department study that projects solar energy could provide 40 percent of the nation’s electricity by 2035 and employ as many as 1.5 million people without boosting electricity prices. That analysis, however, assumes that Congress would fund several of the clean energy investments and policies that Biden has proposed but that have yet to be enacted.”
Biden’s turbulent summer has Democrats on high alert.
- “After being buffeted this summer by one crisis after another — Covid, Afghanistan, wildfires in the West and Hurricane Ida in the East — his young presidency is confronting a make-or-break fall,” Politico’s David Siders reports. “Democrats are well aware of what happened to the last two Democratic presidents after a choppy first two years.”
- “If Biden doesn’t regain his footing within the next few months, many party veterans fear, his party’s chances of holding on to its narrow majorities in Congress are almost non-existent.”
Emergency rental assistance, visualized
Last month the Supreme Court ended a national moratorium on evictions. The anticipated wave of evictions has brought increased urgency to a federal emergency rental assistance program. But the program’s sluggish start has left billions in rental aid untouched, Ashlyn Still and Alyssa Fowers report.
9/11, 20 years later
More Americans say 9/11 changed the U.S. for worse than for better, a Post-ABC News poll found.
- “More than 8 in 10 Americans say those events changed the country in a lasting way. Nearly half (46 percent) say the events of 9/11 changed the country for the worse, while 33 percent say they changed the country for the better,” Scott Clement reports. “That represents a shift from 10 years ago when Americans were roughly divided on this question, and it marks an even larger swing from the first anniversary of the attacks in 2002. Back then, 55 percent said the country had changed for the better.”
- “Americans’ perceptions of safety from terrorist attacks are also at a low ebb, with 49 percent saying the country is safer from terrorism today than before 9/11 — one percentage point from the record low of 48 percent reached in 2010, and down from 64 percent in September 2011, four months after Osama bin Laden was killed.”
Proceedings on the 9/11 case resumed – and then were delayed again.
- “It was supposed to be a hearing intended to get the case against the five men accused of plotting the Sept. 11 attacks back on track after a long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, it turned into another example of how legal maneuvering and a changing cast of characters continue to slow the process of trying the defendants,” the New York Times’s Carol Rosenberg reports.
- “Guards led the five men, including Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, who is accused of being the mastermind of the plot, into the courtroom on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic halted the pretrial proceedings. A lawyer for Mr. Mohammed had just begun to question the new judge, Col. Matthew N. McCall, about the circumstances of his assignment to the case when a prosecutor, Clayton G. Trivett Jr., announced that the U.S. Court of Military Commission Review had issued a 23-page ruling on a challenge to the military commission judge selection process.”
- “The delay appears likely to be brief. Even so, the morning’s developments showed how difficult it is to get the proceedings moving.”
The latest on Afghanistan
Here’s what we know about the Taliban’s top officials.
- “Afghanistan’s new caretaker government, announced Tuesday, is made up entirely of hard-line Taliban members. Many of them are known for their closeness to the movement’s late founder — the one-eyed cleric Mohammad Omar — which could complicate efforts to restart the economy and restore relations with the international community,” Rachel Pannett reports.
- “The acting cabinet — the Taliban said it would name permanent leadership soon — also includes members of the powerful Haqqani militant network, responsible for many deadly attacks and kidnappings over the past two decades. Several senior members of the new government had been detained at Guantánamo Bay and were released in a prisoner swap for Bowe Bergdahl in 2014.”
- “Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s supreme leader, has the final say on all political, religious and military decisions. He has officially led the Islamist group since 2016 but has not been seen in public for years.”
- “Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a close aide to Omar, was appointed acting prime minister. He was foreign minister and then deputy prime minister during the Taliban’s last reign, from 1996 to 2001.”
- “Sirajuddin Haqqani, head of a brutal Taliban offshoot known as the Haqqani network, is the new acting interior minister. The group has been behind some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan over the past two decades.”
Hot on the left
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says it’s time Senate Democrats abolish the filibuster. In an op-ed for the Las Vegas Sun, Reid writes that eliminating the “arcane Senate rule” is stopping the chamber from being a “deliberative body.” “The sanctity of the Senate is not the filibuster. The sanctity of the Senate — in government as a whole — is the power it holds to better the lives of and protect the rights of the American people. We need to get the Senate working again,” Reid writes.
Hot on the right
Former President Trump scheduled rallies in Iowa and Georgia in the coming weeks. “Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, announced Tuesday evening that the former president will appear in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25 and then in Des Moines, Iowa, on Oct. 9,” the Hill reports. “As Trump has flirted with another White House bid, others have suggested more openly they are considering a run, though none have definitively confirmed plans to run against the former president.”
“Trump is set to back Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman as she prepares a primary challenge against GOP Rep. Liz Cheney,” Politico’s Marc Caputo and Alex Isenstadt report. “Trump’s looming involvement in the primary will test his political power in the GOP like never before, as he seeks to punish the most high-profile House Republican to vote for his impeachment in January.”
Today in Washington
Biden is delivering remarks in honor of labor unions alongside Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. At 2:45 p.m., Bin will receive a briefing from members of the White House coronavirus response team.
Harris will participate in an event for California Gov. Gavin Newsom in San Leandro, Calif.
