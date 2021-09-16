Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) before, reminds us, including that time McConnell blocked Merrick Garland’s SCOTUS nomination, or the time McConnell pushed through Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the high court. Once again, Democrats are asking McConnell to back down. Democrats have tried shaming Senate Minority Leader(R-Ky.) before, the New York Times’s Jonathan Weisman reminds us, including that time McConnell blockedSCOTUS nomination, or the time McConnell pushed throughnomination to the high court. Once again, Democrats are asking McConnell to back down.

Sometime in October, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s ability to “shuffle money from government account to government account will be exhausted. The Treasury will no longer be able to pay all the nation’s creditors, unless Congress raises or suspends the limit on issuing debt.”

But, on Twitter, McConnell remains defiant: “Let’s be clear,” he wrote Wednesday. “With a Democratic president, a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate, Democrats have every tool they need to raise the debt limit. It is their sole responsibility. Republicans will not facilitate another reckless, partisan taxing and spending spree.”

“McConnell is adamant that if Democrats insist on spending trillions of dollars on infrastructure, climate change and social welfare, they must bear exclusive responsibility for raising the borrowing limit. A purely Democratic vote to raise the debt ceiling, of course, would fortify Republican political attacks on what they characterize as an out-of-control, ‘socialist’ party,” Weisman writes.

But, but, but: “There are two problems with Mr. McConnell’s argument. First, the reason the government is crashing into its debt limit is the tax cutting and free spending of the Trump years.”