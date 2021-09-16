You’ll hear this on occasion, this bit of data about how well Bush did with Hispanics. You should then, however, hear this: take it with a grain of salt. Here, for example, is a lengthy explanation from the Pew Research Center of why the results that year were shaky. Or you can read the analysis of the firm that did the polling, now called Edison Research. The firm constantly updates its processes to be as precise as possible, but it is still necessarily the case that estimates for smaller demographic groups yield larger margins of error.