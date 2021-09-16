“It is this tradition that sets our nation apart from all others. Everywhere else in this world, the individual is subservient to government. In the USA, government is supposed to be subservient to the individual and is supposed to interfere with the free choices of individuals only when they undermine the equal right of other individuals to make their own free choices,” Jeff Riggenbach wrote in a column for USA Today in February 1989. “This is why arguments for mandatory seat-belt use which are based on considerations of safety are completely irrelevant.”