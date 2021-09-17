Carper: There are too many to choose from! But Joe is the one who convinced me to run for Congress when I was state treasurer. In July of 1982, we were at the Delaware State Fair in Harrington, and he said to me, ‘Let’s go for a walk.’ He had me over to his house the next day to speak with some friends and supporters. I decided to run following that meeting — just about five minutes before the filing deadline. Eighteen years later, something similar happened. He convinced my wife Martha and me that I should run for Senate. I was term limited as governor and had no plans to run for office again, but he made the case and I ran.