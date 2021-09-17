🚨: SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas defended the high court's independence and warned of “destroying our institutions because they don't give us what we want, when we want it” last night at Notre Dame.
Eleven questions for … Sen. Tom Carper
Eleven Questions for … Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.): Welcome to our new weekly interview feature in which we talk to lawmakers, D.C. fixtures, lobbyists, administration officials and otherwise interesting political types. We asked Carper about being a Delawarean, what his wife thought of this viral moment, his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and the budget reconciliation bill.
1. The Early: In one sentence, what do you actually do all day in your job?
Carper: When I explain my job to kids, I say that I help make the rules for our country and help people too.
2. The Early: Finish this sentence: The worst thing about Washington is _______.
Carper: It’s not a state! It’s past time to make D.C. our 51st state.
3. The Early: How many hours of sleep do you get a night?
Carper: Not enough.
4. The Early: What was the last book you finished? (Be honest!) And what are you reading now?
Carper: As a man of faith, I just reread the Gospel of Luke. I’m currently reading a soon-to-be-released book by John Doerr, titled ‘Speed and Scale.’ It’s an action plan for tackling the greatest threat we face — the climate crisis.
5. The Early: Describe your Sunday routine.
Carper: Well, I’m an early riser. I like to get up and go for a five- or six-mile run before my wife Martha and I go to church. Then we go home and have breakfast together while we watch Fareed Zakaria and read the paper. In the evenings, we call or FaceTime our sons. We also like to watch a movie to end the night. Right now, we’re working our way through the 2021 Academy Award Best Picture nominees.
6. The Early: What is the thing you're most proud of?
Carper: Helping to raise two sons, Christopher and Ben, and my stepson, Greg. All three are wonderful young men and I love them dearly.
7. The Early: Who is your closest friend on the other side of the aisle?
Carper: The late George Voinovich [the Republican senator from Ohio, who died in 2016]. Even though he is no longer with us, he’s my all-time best buddy on the other side of the aisle — and always will be.
8. The Early: Everyone in Delaware has a Joe Biden story. What's yours?
Carper: There are too many to choose from! But Joe is the one who convinced me to run for Congress when I was state treasurer. In July of 1982, we were at the Delaware State Fair in Harrington, and he said to me, ‘Let’s go for a walk.’ He had me over to his house the next day to speak with some friends and supporters. I decided to run following that meeting — just about five minutes before the filing deadline. Eighteen years later, something similar happened. He convinced my wife Martha and me that I should run for Senate. I was term limited as governor and had no plans to run for office again, but he made the case and I ran.
9. The Early: What amount of money needs to be spent on climate provisions in the budget bill?
Carper: None of us know for sure just how much that will be. But it's going to be significant and it's going to be for more than just this year. Bold investments in climate will create jobs, spur economic growth and protect the future of our country and our planet.
10. The Early: Describe Joe Manchin in one word.
Carper: One-of-a-kind.
11. The Early: What did your wife think of your viral shirtless photo?
Carper: She said, ‘I’m luckiest girl in the world.’ (Not really!)
Pro-impeachment GOP lawmaker won't run for reelection in 2022
Buh-bye: “Calling former President Donald J. Trump ‘a cancer for the country,’ Representative Anthony Gonzalez, Republican of Ohio, said in an interview on Thursday that he would not run for re-election in 2022, ceding his seat after just two terms in Congress rather than compete against a Trump-backed primary opponent," the New York Times's Jonathan Martin reports.
- “Mr. Gonzalez is the first, but perhaps not the last, of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to retire rather than face ferocious primaries next year in a party still in thrall to the former president.”
- “The congressman, who has two young children, emphasized that he was leaving in large part because of family considerations ... But he made clear that the strain had only grown worse since his impeachment vote, after which he was deluged with threats and feared for the safety of his wife and children.”
Flashback: Our colleague Marianna Sotomayor interviewed Republicans in Gonzalez's district in June following a Trump rally in which the former president urged voters to back Max Miller in the primary.
- “He doesn’t represent us if he doesn’t defend Trump from all these spun-up and illegitimate liberal attacks,” Susan Waters, a 68-year-old retiree, told Sotomayor. “He said to vote for Miller and that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I follow my president.”
Post scoop: Cost of protecting Trump family (and friends) $1.7 million over six months
Hot off the presses: The federal government spent more than $52,000 on Secret Service protection for former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin when he took a business trip to Israel and Qatar in June, five months after leaving office, our colleagues David A. Fahrenthold and Carol D. Leonnig write this morning.
- The bottom line: “These payments were among $1.7 million in additional government spending triggered by a highly unusual order given by former president Donald Trump before he left office — which awarded six extra months of Secret Service protection for his four adult children and three top administration officials — according to a Washington Post analysis of new spending documents.”
- Not his idea: Mnuchin “said through a spokesman that he had not asked Trump to provide the extra protection.”
- But: “After it was given, Mnuchin — like all the others — could have declined Secret Service protection. But he did not, ‘because government officials advised him to maintain it,’ said [spokesman] Devin O’Malley."
- Javanka: The Secret Service, over the first six months after Trump left office, spent $347,000 shadowing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both ex-White House advisers, to “a series of resort destinations: Hawaii, Utah ski country, an upscale Wyoming ranch, and Kiawah Island, S.C.”
- Tiffany Trump: She cost less, or $56,000, to protect over the four months for which Dave and Carol had records.
- Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump: The cost of protecting them was $213,000 and $241,000, respectively, over the six months.
FDA to weigh Pfizer booster shots
Happening today: “Biden’s push to begin offering third doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine faces the first of two crucial tests when advisers to the Food and Drug Administration meet to discuss whether booster shots should be offered to most Americans,” Bloomberg’s Fiona Rutherford and Anushree Dave report.
- “The meeting will take place as an extraordinary public debate plays out among administration officials, pharmaceutical executives, scientists, public health experts and global activists about whether boosters are even needed, and whether those doses would do more good being sent to poorer nations whose residents haven’t received even a single shot.”
- BTW: The Biden administration is set to roll out boosters shots for the general public on Sept. 20. The current program is limited to individuals with weakened immune systems.
