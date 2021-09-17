Many Hindu Americans who spoke with me distanced themselves from Muslims. One Hindu Indian-American leader told me in 2007 that while he might support Sikhs, “I don’t see any way that Pakistanis, Indians and Bangladeshi can meet. Religion is a big divide — it really is.” Most Pakistanis and Bangladeshis are Muslim, while Indians are majority Hindu with a sizable Muslim as well as Sikh and Christian populations — and over the past two decades, India has been affected by a wave of Hindu nationalism that demonizes Muslims, and which has also been shaping diasporic Hindu responses. Many Sikhs responded similarly, working to establish their differences from Muslims.