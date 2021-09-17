Except it was more of an extinguished match. The morning after the story was published, I wrote a lengthy examination of the claim, talking with an expert on this sort of communication who punched a number of very large holes in the idea that it marked quiet coordination between Trump and Russia. In short, the U.S.-based server was not actually a Trump server, but an outside domain the Trump Organization used to send out marketing emails. (To suggest it is a Trump server, then, is akin to saying that Gmail is your server, given your email address.) (If you have Gmail.) The Alfa Bank server appeared to be simply trying to validate the sender of emails it was receiving, the sort of thing we’ve trained email servers to do so that you receive slightly fewer random junk emails from hustlers. So a likely scenario was that the Trump Organization was using a third-party vendor to entice an Alfa Bank employee to visit a Trump golf club and the Alfa Bank server was responding by trying to figure out if this was a legitimate email or not.