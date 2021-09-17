FDA advisers are meeting to decide on the highly charged issue of whether to recommend coronavirus vaccine boosters. “In an all-day meeting, the agency’s outside experts will hear from representatives of the U.S. and Israeli governments and Pfizer,” Carolyn Y. Johnson, Laurie McGinley, Laurie McGinley, Lena H. Sun and Joel Achenbach report. “The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee will vote at the end of the day on whether the agency should clear a third dose of the shot by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech for the public. The companies want the agency to approve boosters for people at least 16 years old who finished their immunizations six months earlier.”