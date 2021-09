Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of ten Republicans who supported Trump’s second impeachment, is retiring. That’s a dark omen for our politics, writes the Bulwark’s Tim Miller. “It might be a Trump era cliché to say that ‘this is not normal’ but a 36-year-old congressman in his second term doesn’t just retire. That is the start of one’s career, not the finish. Moreover, a 36-year-old Republican congressman sure as s--t doesn’t retire because he is scared Republican voters might hurt his family. That is not normal. At all. It is a flashing siren about just how dangerous the Republican party has become.”