An infuriated Trump had dedicated himself to making people like Gonzalez miserable for that vote, with success. One of Trump’s first post-presidential rallies took place in Gonzalez’s northeast Ohio district, where he appeared with a former staffer who was running to oust Gonzalez in the primary. He decried Gonzalez as a “fake Republican” — a claim based on nothing more substantial than the fact that Gonzalez believed Trump deserved to be held accountable for misleading his supporters about the election and encouraging them to come to D.C. on that day. In a statement Friday morning, Trump kicked Gonzalez on his way out the door.