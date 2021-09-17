There’s been a lot of polling since January trying to gauge how solid is Trump’s grip on the party. It’s likely an existential question for the GOP, if not American democracy itself. But even those polls, such as the one by CNN, that depict some space for a counterweight to Trump do not capture two challenges to that possibility: the lack of prominent voices who might serve as that counterweight (as The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake explored in March) and the fact that Trump and his base work so ferociously to prevent any such voices from being heard.