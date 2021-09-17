Polis released a statement Thursday following his wedding that he said was attended by “family and a few close friends.”
“We are both excited for this new chapter in our lives together, and our hearts are full with the blessings of health, love, and family,” he said.
Polis, a former lawmaker, was elected governor in 2018 along when a record number of LGBT officials were elected to office. Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.), a bisexual woman, became the first openly LGBT person elected governor in 2016.
Polis and Reis became engaged in December after both had serious bouts with covid — including Reis being hospitalized, according to Colorado Public Radio.
“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past 18 months is that life as we know it can change in an instant,” Polis tweeted. “We are thankful for the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple.”
There have been more than 646,000 cased of covid in Colorado and more than 7,600 deaths from the virus, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Reis, an animal rights activist and writer, will be referred to as the First Gentleman. The couple has two young children.