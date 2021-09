“As long as the data exists, all it takes is a creative law enforcement officer to say, ‘Hey, we can get a warrant or we can send a subpoena for this particular subset of the data that’s already being harvested’,” said Caleb Kenyon, a defense attorney who represented Zachary McCoy, a subject of one of the warrants. “They’re coming up with everything they can to do their job. That’s all it takes for the next type of [reverse] search warrant to come about.”