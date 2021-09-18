YouTube then began to create more intricate tiers, providing the most influential creators with special perks such as access to studios and camera equipment. An elite few had direct contact with handlers within the company who could help them deal with content moderation issues quickly, so that they didn’t lose money. But things changed when advertisers — YouTube’s main source of revenue — began to worry about their ads being shown together with offensive content. This drove YouTube to adjust its policies — over and over again — about which creators belonged to which tiers and what their benefits and responsibilities were, even if the creators didn’t like it.