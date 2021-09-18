“I then began treatment with an immediately positive response and no side effects,” he said. “Over the last 9 months, I have achieved complete remission, am expected to live a normal life, and my doctor says I currently have no evidence of this disease in my system. My health is phenomenal and I continue to operate at 110%.”
In a statement released by the campaign, Zeldin’s hematologist Jeffrey Vacircia said “successfully treated early chronic myeloid leukemia is now a chronic disease, which carries a normal life expectancy.”
Zeldin, who announced his gubernatorial run in April, said he was “once again crisscrossing New York state” to campaign, noting that he had hit six counties in the last two days.
“At no point have we slowed down at all and my lowest gear is always ALL IN,” Zeldin said. “I have also not missed any Army Reserve Duty as a result of this diagnosis.”
Zeldin, 41, was first elected to represent New York’s 1st Congressional District in 2014. A vocal supporter of former president Donald Trump, Zeldin voted in January against certifying President Biden’s election win.
In launching his campaign for New York governor, Zeldin seized on the sexual harassment allegations that had been lodged against then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D).
“The bottom line is this; to save New York, Andrew Cuomo’s gotta go,” Zeldin said in a statement then.
After resisting calls to leave office, Cuomo resigned in August to head off likely impeachment by the state Assembly. Kathy Hochul (D), who was formerly lieutenant governor under Cuomo, replaced Cuomo to become New York’s first female governor.
Hochul has said she plans to run for governor in 2022 after finishing out Cuomo’s term.
