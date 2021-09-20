The push could lead to new federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards for employers, as well as more funding for cooling centers and other efforts to reduce heat-related illness and death. Nearly two-thirds of Americans live in places that experienced a multiday heat wave between June and August, according to a recent Washington Post analysis.
The initiative comes after wildfires and floods threatened Americans across the country this summer, from the Caldor Fire in California to the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, New York and New Jersey. After a heat dome roasted the Pacific Northwest in June, at least 115 people died in Oregon. Many of them lacked access to air conditioning.
In a statement, Biden said that six federal agencies would coordinate to protect vulnerable populations — including outdoor workers, children and the elderly — from heat-related illnesses and other public health risks linked to rising global temperatures. Unlike more dramatic disasters, he noted, extreme heat often poses a silent but deadly menace.
“While we have all seen the graphic and heart-wrenching images of superstorms, wildfires, and floods in recent weeks, another climate disaster is lurking just below the radar: extreme heat,” he said.
The Labor Department will undertake an initiative “to protect outdoor workers, including agricultural, construction, and delivery workers, as well as indoor workers, including those in warehouses, factories, and kitchens” from outdoor heat exposure, according to a White House fact sheet.
Labor’s OSHA will develop a nationwide workplace heat standard, the White House said, which does not currently exist.
“I applaud this announcement because it clearly signals that the White House is committed to having OSHA finally step up to write a standard to protect workers from dying and getting seriously ill from heat-related illness,” said Debbie Berkowitz, who served as chief of staff and senior policy advisor at OSHA during the Obama administration.
Extreme heat has a disproportionate impact, she said, on the “majority Black, brown and immigrant workers who are the day laborers doing all the construction projects and who are the farm workers out there feeding us.”
Still, OSHA could take several years to finalize the new heat standard, Berkowitz said. The division of OSHA that sets standards was “hollowed out” under the Trump administration, she said, dropping from 90 staffers in 2010 to 66 staffers in 2020, according to congressional budget documents.
Jordan Barab, the former deputy assistant secretary of OSHA under President Obama, recalled that it took the agency roughly two decades to issue a health standard in 2016 that reduced the amount of silica people could be exposed to in the workplace.
“The intention is great, but I’m questioning whether OSHA has the resources,” Barab said of Biden’s proposed heat standard.
Some states have begun to establish such standards, and workers’ rights advocates welcomed such a move. However, new regulations could spark pushback from employers, since they are likely to add costs to their operations.
Several analyses have shown that extreme heat disproportionately harms Americans of color, as well as the elderly and the poor. And as temperatures rise in the years to come, economists project that hotter days will cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars in terms of lost productivity.
A study published last week in the journal Environmental Research Communications found that each additional day above 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) in the United States lowers annual payroll by 0.04% — equivalent to 2.1% of average weekly earnings.
"It’s good to set these kinds of standards for purely economic reasons,” said Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at New York University and co-author of the study.
In addition, the Health and Human Services Department will steer existing funding toward low-income households to help buy air-conditioning units, while the Environmental Protection Agency will work to establish cooling centers in schools.
“Rising temperatures pose an imminent threat to millions of American workers exposed to the elements, to kids in schools without air conditioning, to seniors in nursing homes without cooling resources, and particularly to disadvantaged communities,” Biden said. “My administration will not leave Americans to face this threat alone.”
Biden also called on Congress to pass the $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending proposal that would unlock more funding to address climate change and make the nation’s infrastructure more resilient to weather disasters.