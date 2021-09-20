Hungary’s government has a history of questionable actions in cyberspace. NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware infected at least two Hungarian journalists’ phones and likely infected the phones of activists and others in the country, according to an investigation by The Washington Post and 15 media partners. A former NSO employee said Hungary was a client of the cybersurveillance company. The hacks stood out because Hungary is a member of the European Union, where privacy is considered a fundamental right.