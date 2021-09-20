It’s useful to note that Fox News posed a similar question in February 2020, asking Americans to review Trump’s tenure as president. Had Trump mostly succeeded or failed at unifying the country? Then, even fewer Americans said that Trump had been successful in that goal — one that he, too, had suggested was a desired outcome of his presidency. (Of course, Trump’s vision of unity was mostly demanding that everyone join in supporting him.) In February 2020, Republicans were much less likely to say that Trump had mostly succeeded in unifying the country than Democrats are to say Biden has at this point.