A panel of FDA advisers voted unanimously Friday in favor of the agency greenlighting a third Pfizer shot for Americans 65 and older, as well as those at risk of serious illness. But the recommendation is leaving federal and state officials — as well as other outside experts — with a slew of unanswered questions to sort out this week.
The quick rundown:
- Last Friday: The FDA's expert advisers rejected a proposal to broadly allow booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to the public six months after vaccination. Instead, they opted for a far narrower approach, while suggesting those at risk of infection in their workplace should also get a third shot, The Post’s Carolyn Y. Johnson, Laurie McGinley and Joel Achenbach report.
- This Wednesday and Thursday: The CDC’s advisory committee is slated to give guidance on how booster shots should be used.
- Still up in the air: It’s not yet clear when the FDA will authorize the additional dose, but a decision is expected this week.
The Post's Lena H. Sun
This comes as top White House officials announced in mid-August that booster shots may be available the week of Sept. 20, sparking weeks of accusations that the administration was potentially getting ahead of the science.
- But now: “The vote and the variety of views on display during hours of debate Friday, even among experts, could complicate the Biden administration’s effort to extend boosters to all adults beginning next week — and exacerbate public confusion,” our colleagues report.
Here are the key questions looming overhead:
Who can get a booster?
That’s up to the FDA.
The agency doesn’t have to follow the advice of its expert committee, though it typically does. If that’s the case, then look to the CDC’s committee of outside experts later this week to hash out some of the details, like who is at risk of contracting covid-19.
A prime example of the confusion: Francis Collins — the director of the National Institutes of Health — was asked Sunday whether teachers are included in that category.
- They’re at higher risk of exposure than “most of the rest of us,” particularly if they’re teaching kids under 12 who can’t be vaccinated yet, Collins said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “Maybe, in that regard, they kind of fit into the same category as health-care providers. The way in which the FDA panel made the vote, it was a little ambiguous.”
How will states stand up their plans?
For weeks, states have been trying to hammer out their vaccine distribution plans without the full picture.
“We're kind of sitting on the edge of our seats waiting,” said Claire Hannan, the head of the Association of Immunization Managers. “It’s just been really, really hard to plan.”
Behind the scenes, there has been some detailed prep work. For instance: The administration gave jurisdictions a checklist for the booster rollout and asked states to survey all long-term care facilities to ensure they have a way to dole out the extra shot.
Which arms?
But still, only so much can be done without knowing who will get the booster shot. And the CDC cautioned state health officials against giving out additional doses until the agency and the FDA completed its work, Lena reports.
Will states take their own approaches?
At least one state already came up with its own guidance — potentially forecasting the disparate approaches local officials may take in doling out the booster shot.
Earlier this month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced his state would immediately begin giving booster shots to everyone 65 and older living in a congregate care setting, such as a nursing home, drug treatment center or an assisted living facility. A spokesman said the state’s strategy relies on CDC’s “expansive view” of what qualifies as immunocompromised, since extra shots for this population are already allowed.
States, like Virginia, posted notices online urging residents to be patient. Alaska officials are trying to emphasize the need to wait on the FDA and CDC. In Colorado, health systems are considering or going forward with the booster shot, Lena reports this morning.
Promises made
How will the White House message the evolving booster landscape?
The FDA’s advisers heard presentations from FDA, CDC and Pfizer on whether the shot’s protection is waning. And even some of that data was conflicting.
Amid weeks of confusion, some vaccinated Americans have already taken matters into their own hands and gotten a third shot. Administration officials contend they’ve been clear: The booster plan was always contingent on the FDA and CDC’s sign off. But still, people broadly expected third doses to be available this week, meaning top White House officials will need to find a way to message the change to the American public.
Industry Rx
It’s back to business as usual for insurance companies
Health insurance companies are no longer covering 100 percent of the costs for covid-19 treatment, The Post’s Christopher Rowland reports. Insurers have brought back thousands of dollars in deductibles and co-pays for hospital stays, shifting the pandemic’s financial burden onto patients across the country.
Those insurers include UnitedHealthcare and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which both stopped waiving deductibles and co-pays for covid-19 treatment on Jan. 31.
“After a year and a half, it’s pretty clear that covid is here to stay, that this is a continuing health condition,” America’s Health Insurance Plans spokesman David Allen said. “When it comes to treatment, we’re looking at it like we would treat any other health condition.”
Coronavirus
Here’s what else you need to know:
- Good news for parents with young children. A lower dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is safe and triggered an immune response in children as young as 5 years old. That’s a key step toward making the shot available perhaps close to Halloween, Carolyn reports this morning.
- Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said on NBC's “Meet The Press” that the administration is still considering a coronavirus vaccine mandate for air travelers.
- Fauci also said Sunday the FDA could be weeks away from reviewing booster shot data for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson covid shots, The Post’s Amy B Wang reports.
- The Moderna vaccine is the most effective against hospitalization. Moderna’s effectiveness declined to 92 percent four months after receiving the second dose, while Pfizer’s effectiveness dropped to 77 percent, The Post’s Meryl Kornfield reports.
- The United Nations General Assembly is relying on a vaccine “honor system” to ensure participants are fully vaccinated and haven't tested positive for the coronavirus within the last 10 days. But that system faces its biggest test Tuesday when Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, who contracted the virus last year, said he won’t get the vaccine because he has antibodies, The Post’s Annabelle Timsit reports.
- Fear is growing among public health officials that the anti-coronavirus vaccine movement will give way to a broader anti-vaccine movement, sparking preventable public health crises, The Hill’s Justine Coleman reports.
On The Hill
Democrats have a once-in-a-decade chance to overhaul health care
That’s why advocates, lobbyists and lawmakers are wrestling over each possible change, often making their cases in starkly personal terms, The Post’s Dan Diamond, Amy Goldstein and your Health 202 host report.
But the effort is exposing fissures within the party over what priorities are most important to patients, what is most politically beneficial and how much the government should spend. Here’s a look at the tension points:
- The Senate wants to send vouchers to older adults so they can quickly afford hearing, dental and vision benefits. A House Democratic aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private negotiations, called it a “terrible idea” and “not a good use of federal dollars,”
- A dust-up over drug pricing puts Democrats’ aggressive timeline at risk. At least three House Democrats are against the plan, and the chamber can’t afford a fourth. Meanwhile, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) told the White House she opposes the current plan, Politico reported.
- Advocates for expanding Medicaid worry the Senate won’t go as big as the House. Only three Democratic senators represent states that haven't embraced Obamacare's expansion.
Agency alert
Biden finalizes plan to boost Obamacare enrollment
The administration announced it finalized a plan to extend the health law's enrollment season an extra 30 days, as well as let some of the poorest marketplace shoppers buy coverage every month.
The rule also rolled back two Trump-era measures that Democrats have claimed sabotage the health law, such as letting states turn their marketplaces over to private brokers and a policy relaxing some of the guardrails around approving state pitches to change Obamacare.
Reproductive wars
A Texas doctor says he performed a now-illegal abortion
Alan Braid, a San Antonio OB/GYN, said over the weekend that he had performed an abortion to force a test of whether the state's controversial new law banning it is unconstitutional.
Braid said he performed a first-trimester abortion on Sept. 6, just a few days after the law known as Senate Bill 8 went into effect in Texas, making nearly all abortions illegal after a woman is about six weeks pregnant. Writing in an op-ed for The Post, Braid wrote that he acted out of “a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients.”
And on Friday, HHS laid out a three-pronged plan for how it plans to protect Texas patients and health-care providers, such as boosting grants to providers.
Daybook
It’s a busy week in health policy. Here’s what to expect:
- On Wednesday and Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to discuss booster shots.
- On Wednesday, world leaders will attend the United Nation’s global covid-19 summit. President Biden is expected to rally leaders to donate one billion coronavirus vaccines with the aim of fully vaccinating 70 percent of the world’s population by 2022. This comes after the administration plans to purchase 500 million doses to donate around the world.
Sugar rush
Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.