Khan’s calls with supporters on Capitol Hill were scheduled soon after she was sworn in on June 15. The next day, she had a call scheduled with Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee and has pushed to create a new FTC bureau to go after online privacy violators. Schakowsky’s office did not respond to a request for comment.



Scheduled talks with prominent congressional allies included Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee chair Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who is leading the charge in the Senate to boost the FTC’s power to go after the tech sector. Khan also scheduled a call with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), an outspoken critic of Big Tech who has repeatedly called for the companies to be broken up. Klobuchar’s office did not comment on the specific talks and Warren’s office declined to comment.