Senate ethics rules prohibit aides from lobbying their former bosses for a year after they leave the Hill, but those rules don’t apply to many former Manchin staffers because they’ve been gone for long enough already — in Puccio's case, he never worked for his Senate office in the first place. Kott, for instance, who went on to work for Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) after leaving Manchin's office, is barred from lobbying Coons until next year but has been in regular touch with Manchin and his office.