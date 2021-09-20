The result, as we document in our study, is that countries fall all over themselves to compete for the top spots. The World Bank also used countries’ willingness to compete to improve their reputation as a way to encourage governments to change their policies. The bank has documented more than 3,800 policy changes related to the Doing Business Report. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly decreed his intent to ensure Russia made it into the top 20 list. The report’s clout didn’t just affect domestic business environments, but arguably encouraged countries to deregulate their economies — some would say to ill effects — even though deregulation is not identified as a goal in the bank’s mission.