As they try to reduce the bill’s $3.5 trillion cost, Democrats are disagreeing “over whether to prioritize expanding coverage to more poor adults in states whose leaders have refused to do so or to give new Medicare benefits to older people across income levels,” the Times’s Jonathan Weisman and Sheryl Gay Stolberg report . “Southern Democrats, in particular, are urging their leaders to prioritize insurance coverage for 4.4 million working poor people in the 12 states, mostly in the South, with Republican or divided leadership that have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. But progressives, led by Sen.(I-Vt.) are adamant about giving older Americans dental, hearing and vision coverage.”