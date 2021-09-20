It’s true that how a county votes is not reflective of the political views of everyone in the county. It could be, for example, that in heavily Republican areas, large groups of Democrats got together, contracted the virus and died of it to prove a point or something. But it is the case that, when clustering counties into buckets based on how they voted in 2020, the virus has recently been much deadlier relative to the population of those counties in places that were more pro-Trump.