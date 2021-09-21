Emanuel has pulled in nearly $12.1 million over the same period as a senior adviser at the investment bank Centerview Partners, according to his newly public financial disclosure. The bank will also pay him a “minimum annual retainer” worth between $1 million and $5 million once he leaves, according to the filing.

What did Emanuel do to earn that kind of cash? The bank would only tell us that “he provided independent advice and counsel based on his distinguished career in the public and private sectors.”