San Francisco’s mayor was criticized for dancing maskless at a crowded club. She called her critics the “fun police.” After a San Francisco Chronicle reporter posted a video of Mayor London Breed (D) dancing in a room full of maskless people at a club last Wednesday, critics noted she may have been violating a city health order because she wasn’t wearing a mask, Julian Mark reports. Patrons must wear a mask when not drinking or eating indoors, the order says. The mayor then deflected criticism, saying she was nursing a drink when she was filmed. “She also implied that adhering to the city’s mask mandate might not be necessary. ‘Make sure you are vaccinated because of the requirements, but don’t feel as though you have to be micromanaged about mask-wearing,’ the mayor told reporters. ‘Like, we don’t need the fun police to come in.’”