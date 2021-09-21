Had this occurred, had this seemingly academic memorandum been followed, it’s unclear what the result would have been. It’s unlikely that the courts would have upheld Pence’s ploy, but it is certain that there would have been an enormous outcry of opposition — justifiably. What Eastman derisively casts as “howls” would, in reality, have been the furious protests of the 81 million Americans whose votes were suddenly tossed in the garbage. Not to mention two-and-a-half centuries of precedent on stable, neutral transitions of power. In “Peril,” we also learn that Pence paid this memo more heed than one might expect. He consulted with former vice president Dan Quayle, among others, who insisted that Pence had only one role to play on Jan. 6: respect the outcome of the cast votes.