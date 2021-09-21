Republican State Leadership Committee, “Partners.” This ad does something fairly uncommon, and something becoming more common, to go after Alex Askew, a Democratic state delegate in Virginia. It quotes Askew saying that Democrats in the commonwealth can “run on the record that President Biden and our folks and partners in Washington, D.C., are doing.” That's not something you often see — references to the president in GOP ads have been far less frequent than references to famously left-wing members of Congress, and indeed, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush (D) appears here with a quote about “defunding the police.” The ad's kicker is something we've started to see more of: Askew makes a wry-sounding remark about being “attached to the Washington liberal Democrats,” and the ad plays it straight.