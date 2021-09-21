This is utterly false, as has been pointed out ad nauseam when Carlson and others have brought this up before. It refers to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which collects unverified claims of vaccine side effects from the public. Anybody can submit a claim of a side effect, and those claims can then be evaluated. To date, only three deaths have actually been connected to the vaccines, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it “has not detected any unusual or unexpected patterns for deaths following immunization” beyond those three.