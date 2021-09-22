“Will [Pelosi] break her pledge to the moderates to hold a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that's already cleared the Senate by Sept. 27? Or will she plow ahead with the vote even though progressives have pledged to oppose it until the House and the Senate have passed a still-unfinished multitrillion-dollar spending bill?” our Early 202 pals Jacqueline Alemany and Theodoric Meyer write this morning.