It's the war of all abortion wars
This may be the most consequential moment for abortion in decades.
The White House, lawmakers and advocates on both sides of the issue are preparing for a fight, amid a potential seismic shift in how early in pregnancy states could ban abortions. They’re firming up legal strategies, gearing up for high-stakes votes and readying their ground game for the midterm elections.
This week is a prime example of the battle that will only intensify over the next year.
- Early Monday afternoon, the Supreme Court set Dec. 1 as the date for oral arguments in Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — a pivotal case that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade’s decades-old protections.
- At the same time, the House Rules Committee began debate on a bill aimed at guaranteeing abortion access, a critical plank of Democrats’ plan to show voters they’re fighting for abortion rights.
- As soon as this week: The legislation, called the Women’s Health Protection Act, could come up for a vote in the House.
SCOTUSblog:
A new landscape
Earlier this month, the high court let a Texas “heartbeat” law go into effect banning the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and incentivizing private citizens to sue those who help women get forbidden abortions.
Quickly, antiabortion advocates applauded the move. The Biden administration sued Texas. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) vowed a vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act.
This week, jockeying on that bill is underway, even though it’s likely to pass the Democratic-controlled House.
- The White House approves. On Monday, the administration threw its support behind the legislation, contending the White House “will not allow this country to go backwards on women’s equality.”
- Antiabortion advocates are taking note of lawmakers’ votes. Groups, like the Susan B. Anthony List, are warning members that voting for the bill will count against them in the group’s ratings of where lawmakers stand on fighting against abortion. They argue the policy is an “extreme expansion of abortion.”
But the bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate.
- The state-of-play: Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) — the No. 3 Senate Democrat — is trying to build support for the measure and counting votes on both sides of the aisle, according to a Murray aide.
- All but two Senate Democrats have signed onto the bill: Sen. Bob Casey (Pa.) told The Health 202 Monday that he had “just begun to look at it.” A spokesperson for Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
- The political reality: The legislation would need 60 votes to pass, and it’s hard to see the bill garnering enough Republican support.
The ground game
The abortion political landscape has been scrambled. And the Texas’ abortion law and the direct challenge to Roe v. Wade has led to a frenzy of activity.
“If Texas is not the canary in the coal mine, I don’t know what is,” said Destiny Lopez, co-president of All* Above All, an abortion rights group. “This is a signal of Roe really at its tipping point.”
- Groups are pleading their case to the high court. Amicus briefs in the Mississippi case have been flooding in.
- The midterm activity has already begun. SBA List is knocking on doors in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, believing that Democrats’ stance on abortion doesn’t align with middle-of-the-road voters. The effort will begin in North Carolina and Florida by the end of October, according to Mallory Quigley, a spokeswoman for the group.
- The Women’s March is mobilizing. The Supreme Court reconvenes on Oct. 4. Ahead of that, the group — along with over 90 organizations — is planning events on Oct. 2 in every state to support abortion rights.
On the Hill
Can Biden close the rifts?
Last month, Pelosi struck a deal with moderate Democrats to keep both the bipartisan infrastructure deal and massive social spending bill moving. But that compromise now faces a critical test.
- “Will [Pelosi] break her pledge to the moderates to hold a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that's already cleared the Senate by Sept. 27? Or will she plow ahead with the vote even though progressives have pledged to oppose it until the House and the Senate have passed a still-unfinished multitrillion-dollar spending bill?” our Early 202 pals Jacqueline Alemany and Theodoric Meyer write this morning.
In comes Biden: The president is hosting meetings today with Democrats across the ideological spectrum to try and save his agenda (which includes major health care pledges).
Coronavirus
Happening today: President Biden will convene a virtual summit on the global response to the pandemic
He is expected to call on world leaders to commit to vaccinating 70 percent of the world’s population by 2022.
- Our Post colleague Dan Diamond reports: “'The summit is meant to be a deliberate beginning to the end of the pandemic, and it will launch a lot of work,' including coordinating with the private sector and philanthropic community, said a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the upcoming summit."
Meanwhile, Biden stressed global unity in first U.N. address as president.
He used Tuesday's address to push for global cooperation to end the coronavirus pandemic and future pandemics, The Post’s Anne Gearan reports.
“We’re mourning more than 4.5 million people, people of every nation from every background,” Biden said. “Each death is an individual heartbreak, but our shared grief is a poignant reminder that our collective future will hinge on our ability to recognize our common humanity and act together.
Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak Tuesday — and the first to appear to break the U.N.’s vaccine “honor system,” The Post’s Adam Taylor and Annabelle Timsit report. Bolsonaro, who has been accused of stoking antivaccine sentiments, only devoted a small portion of his address to the pandemic.
The delta variant is crippling rural areas already weakened by the pandemic
The highly transmissible delta variant is decimating rural communities across the South, Stat's Olivia Goldhill reports. Health-care inequities, co-morbidities and access to transportation have hurt the response to the delta variant surge in states like Florida and Georgia.
It's the same pattern seen during the first wave of coronavirus infections in 2020.
“Delta has been brutal on our community,” said Tammy Jackson-Moore, co-founder of the Guardians of the Glades nonprofit. Jackson-Moore has been working to improve vaccination rates in predominantly Black or Hispanic cities in Palm Beach County, Fla.
Here's what else you need to know:
- The CDC's advisory group will begin a two-day meeting today that's expected to result in clinical guidelines for Pfizer-BioNTech's booster shot.
- The Biden administration has opened a civil rights investigation into Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school mask mandates. The administration has also opened investigations in Iowa, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, The Post’s Valerie Strauss reports.
- It will take manufacturers weeks to ramp up production of covid-19 rapid tests. The shortage hampers Biden’s plans to deploy mass-scale at-home testing, Axios’s Mike Allen reports.
- Vaccine inequity between wealthy nations and the developing world could undermine the global economic recovery from the pandemic, The New York Times’s Liz Alderman reports.
- The delta variant infected 74 percent of incarcerated people during an outbreak at a Texas federal prison in July. Of that group, 93 percent of unvaccinated people and 70 percent of vaccinated people were infected. Only one person — who was unvaccinated — died, The Post’s Marisa Iati reports.
Agency alert
U.S. births saw steep decline during pandemic winter
The country's births declined to an “unusually low” level in the winter during the coronavirus pandemic, The Hill’s Jordan Williams reports.
- The U.S. Census Bureau expected a dip in births in the winter due to seasonal and declining birth trends.
- However, the agency did not expect a 7.66 percent drop in births in December 2020 compared with December 2019.
- January births saw a larger decline — a 9.41 percent drop from January 2020 to January 2021.
Stress, limited physical contact with a sexual partner and the decision to delay having children during a pandemic may have contributed to the steep winter decline.
Industry Rx
Medicare beneficiaries face high out-of-pocket costs for dental and hearing care
Medicare beneficiaries face greater out-of-pocket costs for hearing and dental care than vision services. That's according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation analysis that comes as Democrats want to expand Medicare as part of Biden's massive social spending package.
- In 2018, older adults on both traditional Medicare or private Medicare plans paid an average of $914 for hearing services, $874 for dental care and $230 for vision care.
- Average spending for each plan is high. Medicare Advantage beneficiaries paid $766 for dental care while traditional Medicare beneficiaries paid $992.
Hearing, dental and vision services are typically covered by Medicare Advantage plans, rather than traditional Medicare plans. Beneficiaries with traditional Medicare may forgo care to avoid owing hundreds of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses.
The political context: The Senate is itching to go big on expanding Medicare benefits in the $3.5 trillion bill — and is even exploring sending older adults vouchers worth hundreds of dollars to quickly afford care. But House aides are skeptical of that policy, believing it's not a good use of scarce federal dollars.
