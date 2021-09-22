So, in 1921, Congress instituted new limits on migration: Migration from countries in the Eastern Hemisphere was capped at 3 percent of the foreign-born population in the 1910 census. (Period A on the graph below.) Eighty-seven percent of foreign-born residents of the U.S. at that point were from Europe, according to the 2006 paper “Historical Census Statistics on the Foreign-Born Population of the United States: 1850 to 2000,” written by the Census Bureau’s Campbell Gibson and Kay Jung. The vast majority of that group came from Northern and Western Europe. The intent was unsubtle. Even so, the rules were tightened in 1924 to limit immigration to 2 percent of foreign-born residents in the 1890 census, meaning that instead of the limit from Poland being 3 percent of 1.2 million (or about 36,000) the figure fell to 2 percent of 182,000 (about 3,600). (Period B.)