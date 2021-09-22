We begin here in part because it is something of a railroad switch for the rest of this discussion. If you think that Trump was honest or that The Post’s rigorous, daily review of his comments was universally flawed, we’re not going to make any headway. You’re incorrect, for a variety of reasons, but there’s no more utility in trying to convince you otherwise. What’s remarkable about defenders of Trump’s honesty, of course, is that one assumes they would readily accept that other elected officials, even Republican ones, were being dishonest with regularity. Trump, though, is spared — all of his falsehoods waved away after cherry-picking individual criticisms as unwarranted or because of a sense that the media was out to get him. This was always an undercurrent to Trump’s tenure in politics: Was he a focus of unusual scrutiny because of bias or because he was unusually prone to taking actions that deserved scrutiny? The answer to that question almost certainly overlaps with politics.