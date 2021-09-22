Early this year, the Republican Party had its best opportunity to date to turn the page on Trumpism. But after the outrage over a Capitol riot by Trump supporters subsided, the party — even those who had criticized President Donald Trump over it — largely dropped the matter. In fact, they went on to fight creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the situation and even ousted a party leader, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who called out Trump’s bogus voter-fraud claims.