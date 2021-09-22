These findings may surprise politicians, but are fully in line with recent research explaining how tariffs pass through to U.S. consumers. Rather than leaving China or finding alternative suppliers, U.S. firms simply raised prices for their customers. Survey data show large U.S. businesses remain optimistic about the Chinese market and plan to increase their investments there. Most of these firms are already “In China, for China" — those that are exposed to tariffs are taking advantage of work-arounds such as the first sale rule or passing on costs to suppliers.