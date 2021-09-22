Views on race relations and systemic racism also distinguish urban and rural America. Some social scientists measure racial attitudes using a scale called racism denial — that is, they ask respondents whether they agree or disagree that White people have certain advantages. Levels of racism denial have been shown to strongly predict vote choice in recent elections. A 2018 Pew Research Center report found that a majority of rural Americans deny that White people in the United States benefit from societal advantages that Black people lack. These differences between rural and urban opinions on racial advantages held even among non-White Americans. The 2020 CES also asked whether respondents agreed or disagreed that White people in the United States have certain advantages because of the color of their skin. Notably, more than 45 percent of rural Americans disagreed with this statement, while just 1 in 5 urban Americans denied that Whites have advantages.