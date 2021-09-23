A key portion of Biden’s agenda for Hispanic voters was also stifled over the weekend by the Senate parliamentarian, who is in charge of interpreting Senate rules. Elizabeth MacDonough determined that Democrats couldn’t include a path to citizenship for as many as 8 million of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States in the infrastructure package they aim to pass via the reconciliation process. Democrats hoped to include it in the bill because the measure is not subject to the usual 60-vote threshold under the Senate’s filibuster rules.