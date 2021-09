Russia’s Vladimir Putin is capitalizing on Europe’s failing climate crusade, writes Victoria Coates, former deputy national security adviser for the Trump White House, for Fox News. “Russian natural gas giant, Gazprom, already supplies some 40 percent of natural gas to the Continent. It is looking to expand its market share via the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline running under the Baltic Sea... The United States, both through Congress and during the Trump administration, has strongly objected to the project on the grounds that it gives Putin a monopoly over European energy supplies—endangering our NATO allies. Europeans, however counter-intuitively, have insisted on going ahead with the project."