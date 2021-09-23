But, but, but: The current White House will err on the side of disclosure . A Biden spokesman said the president views the attack as a “a dark stain on our country’s history” and is “deeply committed to ensuring that something like that can never happen again, and he supports a thorough investigation.”

The argument: “Members of the [Jan. 6] committee argue that Trump no longer enjoys the protection of executive privilege, encouraging the White House to push aside institutional concerns about sharing information with Congress and aid the panel.”

What’s next: In response to the special committee's request, the National Archives identified documents from the Trump White House relevant to the inquiry. The material is being turned over to the White House and to Trump’s lawyers for review. “Trump has 30 days following the delivery of the documents to decide whether to object to their release, according to the statute. Even if he opposes turning them over, the Biden White House has decision-making authority and can release them, over Trump’s objections, after an additional 60 days has elapsed.”