He did so again on Wednesday night, arguing, once again, that Democrats (particularly President Biden) are hoping to bring more immigrants into the country to outnumber real Americans, by which he unsubtly means White Americans. The case he made on Wednesday is thoroughly dishonest, unfailingly bad faith and extreme — but it’s also familiar, which is the more worrisome point. So if you’d like to understand why this particular iteration of his embrace of the white nationalist argument that non-Whites are taking over the country, it is parsed in the section below. Feel free to skip it if you’re by now sufficiently familiar with Carlson’s shtick.